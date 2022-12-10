White Pine Capital LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $146,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.3% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 161,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 157,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

