White Pine Capital LLC Sells 735 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,301 shares of company stock worth $2,368,658 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:USB opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

