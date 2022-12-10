White Pine Capital LLC Sells 790 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Tennant were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tennant by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tennant by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tennant by 42.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TNC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company.

Tennant Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TNC opened at $62.30 on Friday. Tennant has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $85.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter. Tennant had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tennant will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Tennant Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Tennant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.41%.

Insider Activity at Tennant

In other Tennant news, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $108,088.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,874.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

Featured Stories

