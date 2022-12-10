White Pine Capital LLC Sells 950 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

White Pine Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.52.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $110.02 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $137.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.72 and its 200 day moving average is $109.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

