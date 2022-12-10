White Pine Capital LLC Trims Stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,510 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Postal Realty Trust worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSTL. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 121.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Postal Realty Trust Price Performance

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $286.10 million, a PE ratio of 107.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 671.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Postal Realty Trust

In other news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $227,279.25. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 248,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Postal Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.