WhiteCoin Price Down 8.4% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $39.26 million and $707,523.60 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00446566 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00035530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021846 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005852 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001222 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018511 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000607 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.