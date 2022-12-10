WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD – Get Rating) were up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 657,331 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 539,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35.

