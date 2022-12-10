WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD – Get Rating) were up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.51 and last traded at $25.35. Approximately 657,331 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 539,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.
WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.