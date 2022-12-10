Woodline Partners LP Decreases Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Woodline Partners LP lowered its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 526,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,434 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.32% of nVent Electric worth $16,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other nVent Electric news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,800 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $109,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,888.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 97,388 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total value of $3,810,792.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,976.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,135 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,016 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

Shares of NVT opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.40. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $29.19 and a 12-month high of $40.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Featured Articles

