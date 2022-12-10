Woodline Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,911 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Ulta Beauty worth $15,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $535.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.60.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $471.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $424.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.64. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $482.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.