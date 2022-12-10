Woodline Partners LP Has $18.99 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Woodline Partners LP lowered its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145,260 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.10% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $18,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance
Shares of HZNP opened at $97.29 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average is $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
