Woodline Partners LP Has $18.99 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Woodline Partners LP lowered its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 145,260 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.10% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $18,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP opened at $97.29 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average is $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

