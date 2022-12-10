Woodline Partners LP Purchases Shares of 473,852 Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 473,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,566,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.36% of Flowserve at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Flowserve by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Flowserve by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Flowserve by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NYSE:FLS opened at $29.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $37.59.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

