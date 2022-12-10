Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 33,646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX opened at $172.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.26. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.92.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

