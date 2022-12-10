Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $355,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 246,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after purchasing an additional 38,514 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $81.29. The company has a market cap of $167.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.63%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

