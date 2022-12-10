Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,538 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $14,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after buying an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.06 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mondelez International

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

