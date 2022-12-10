Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.3 %

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $1,419,440.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at $11,634,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,197 shares of company stock valued at $14,084,639. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $76.96.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.