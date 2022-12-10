WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0439 on Major Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $438.93 million and approximately $4.33 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WOW-token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.56 or 0.01695173 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00014806 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00028743 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000534 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00035396 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.31 or 0.01757886 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001361 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04389842 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.