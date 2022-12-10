Wrapped Everscale Tops 24 Hour Volume of $52,983.16 (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $61.18 million and approximately $52,983.16 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,070,276,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,714,087,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,070,207,585 with 1,714,018,151 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03529252 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $45,404.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

