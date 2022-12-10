Wrapped TRON Price Reaches $0.0548 on Exchanges (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0548 or 0.00000319 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.57 billion and approximately $172,915.65 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05463759 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $639,404.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

