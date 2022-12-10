Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Xencor from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.89.
Xencor Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of Xencor stock opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xencor
About Xencor
Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xencor (XNCR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.