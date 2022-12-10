Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Xencor from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.89.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Xencor by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,690,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,179 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Xencor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xencor by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,210,000 after purchasing an additional 488,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Xencor by 348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after buying an additional 405,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xencor during the first quarter valued at about $6,267,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

