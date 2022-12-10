Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XPOF. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.13.

XPOF opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $26.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, EVP Megan Moen sold 5,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $112,517.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,977.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 25,933 shares of company stock worth $546,958 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the first quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 29.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

