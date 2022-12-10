XSGD Reaches One Day Volume of $202,646.49 (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One XSGD token can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00004207 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. XSGD has a total market cap of $49.75 million and approximately $202,646.49 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $954.25 or 0.05553621 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00506223 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,199.15 or 0.30258416 BTC.

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,781,183 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

