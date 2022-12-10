XYO (XYO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $259,725.43

XYO (XYO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. XYO has a market capitalization of $54.22 million and $259,725.43 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, XYO has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get XYO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010784 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005746 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036111 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020951 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00240003 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003687 BTC.

XYO Token Profile

XYO is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official website is xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00423045 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $360,469.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.