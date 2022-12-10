YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $217.91 Million

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 10th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005818 BTC on popular exchanges. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $217.91 million and $66,327.46 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $947.51 or 0.05517041 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00506864 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.24 or 0.30296740 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.000619 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $160,857.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

