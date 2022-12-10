Zambesigold (ZGD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $829.83

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00004112 BTC on exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $78.48 million and approximately $829.83 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zambesigold has traded down 22.6% against the dollar.

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

