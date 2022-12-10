Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $251.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $224.87 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

