Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.44 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

ZBRA stock opened at $251.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,830,000 after purchasing an additional 33,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,805,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 215,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,976,000 after acquiring an additional 31,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 68.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,657,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 28.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,925,000 after purchasing an additional 35,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

