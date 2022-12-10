ZEDXION (USDZ) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.00 Billion

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 10th. One ZEDXION token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEDXION has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $3.61 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION was first traded on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

