ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $923.00 million.

ZIMV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 267,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. ZimVie has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $214.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.83 million. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZimVie will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth $32,184,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZimVie during the third quarter worth about $16,672,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZimVie during the third quarter worth about $11,555,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ZimVie in the third quarter valued at about $9,358,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

