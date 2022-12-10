ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $923.00 million.
ZimVie Price Performance
ZIMV traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 267,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.51. ZimVie has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21.
ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $214.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.83 million. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZimVie will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ZimVie
ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.
