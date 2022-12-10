Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLIOY opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59.
About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
