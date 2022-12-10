Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZLIOY opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $7.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59.

Get Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology alerts:

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction Machinery, Agricultural Machinery, and Financial Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.