Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Buys New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.32 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

