Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Decreases Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,744 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $22,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $121,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Airbnb by 326.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total value of $253,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 217,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,104,116.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $253,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 217,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,104,116.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $30,467,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,284,808.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 830,241 shares of company stock valued at $93,485,063. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Airbnb Trading Down 0.1 %

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.79.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $94.70 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average of $107.96. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.