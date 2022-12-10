Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Has $2.29 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Rating) by 483.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,830 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECH. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ECH opened at $27.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

