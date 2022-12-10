Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.6 %

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $78.46 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $62.49 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

