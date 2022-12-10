Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Reduces Stock Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI reduced its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,638 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 178.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth about $170,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of CNHI opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.00. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.64.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.