20,000 Shares in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Purchased by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAX. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 276,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 308,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares in the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.62 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $3.98.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

