40,748 Shares in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Purchased by LFS Asset Management

LFS Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,944,000. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 6.5% of LFS Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LFS Asset Management owned about 0.57% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,484,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 29,454.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,083,000 after purchasing an additional 124,297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 135.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after purchasing an additional 104,250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 499.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after acquiring an additional 102,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,910,000 after acquiring an additional 99,632 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $206.46 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $178.51 and a one year high of $215.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.71 and a 200-day moving average of $196.27.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

