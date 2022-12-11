51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance
NYSE COE opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.69. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.27.
51Talk Online Education Group’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, December 15th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, December 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 51Talk Online Education Group (COE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.