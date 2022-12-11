51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE COE opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of -0.69. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $2.27.

51Talk Online Education Group’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, December 15th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36,455 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the period. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

