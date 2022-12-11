7Pixels Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,639.56 (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00022849 BTC on exchanges. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $63.51 million and $31,639.56 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ launch date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. The official message board for 7Pixels is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 3.99005338 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $33,412.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 7Pixels should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 7Pixels using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

