9,739 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Purchased by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of FTXN stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.19. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.