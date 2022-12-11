Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 73,873 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,358,140 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $256,212,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,903,258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $206,789,000 after purchasing an additional 594,315 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,070 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 30,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.6 %

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABT opened at $107.51 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.74. The firm has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

