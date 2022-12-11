abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target Increased to GBX 160 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 160 ($1.95) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered abrdn from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners lowered abrdn from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.77) to GBX 150 ($1.83) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on abrdn from GBX 125 ($1.52) to GBX 130 ($1.59) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.77) to GBX 184 ($2.24) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $166.50.

Shares of abrdn stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

