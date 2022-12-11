Ace Cash (ACEC) Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, Ace Cash has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Ace Cash token can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00002056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ace Cash has a market cap of $69.88 million and approximately $1,311.15 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ace Cash Token Profile

Ace Cash launched on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.34868827 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,131.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

