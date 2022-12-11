Adalta Capital Management LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Vanguard were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Vanguard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,611,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,713,000 after acquiring an additional 54,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Vanguard by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,312,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,993,000 after acquiring an additional 32,281 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Vanguard by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,788,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,337,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Vanguard by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,322,000 after acquiring an additional 238,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 250.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC now owns 769,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 550,177 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Vanguard

In related news, insider Peter Eilers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Vanguard Price Performance

Shares of AVD opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.80 million. Equities analysts predict that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Vanguard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

