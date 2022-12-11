Adalta Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Adalta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the second quarter valued at about $703,026,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IAC by 20.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC by 47.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of IAC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $46.12 on Friday. IAC Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $140.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of IAC to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IAC in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IAC to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 73,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

