Adalta Capital Management LLC Has $9.27 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Adalta Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,025 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 6.0% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 3,316.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 25,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,475 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock worth $207,047,536. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $78.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average of $95.68. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

