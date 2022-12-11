Adalta Capital Management LLC Invests $268,000 in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $92,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth $102,000. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $119,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $123,000. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MITK opened at $10.29 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $17.92. The company has a market cap of $459.76 million, a P/E ratio of 73.50 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $29,624.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,400.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $29,624.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,400.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 8,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $95,987.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,298 shares of company stock worth $549,803 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MITK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.75.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

