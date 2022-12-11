Adalta Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 193.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 34,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $270.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.40, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.56. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $369.21.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.68.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

