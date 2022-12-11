Adelante Capital Management LLC Has $12.27 Million Holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Adelante Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,756 shares during the quarter. Xenia Hotels & Resorts comprises approximately 0.7% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $12,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $18,914,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after buying an additional 828,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,020,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,883,000 after buying an additional 319,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,411,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,445,000 after acquiring an additional 282,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,999.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

