Adelante Capital Management LLC Has $47.68 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Adelante Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 927,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,515 shares during the quarter. Ventas accounts for approximately 2.8% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Ventas worth $47,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 34.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ventas by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,288,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,055,000 after purchasing an additional 242,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -413.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

