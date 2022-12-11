Adelante Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust accounts for approximately 4.7% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $78,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 86,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,742,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $321,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.7% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $877,000. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,981,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $214.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.94 and a 200 day moving average of $252.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.76 and a 1-year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 159.42%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.